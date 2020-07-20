“He reminds you a bit of Thierry” Rio Ferdinand in awe of Aubameyang goal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals to help Arsenal see off Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals and reach the final of the competition that they have won so many times.

He has been in outstanding goalscoring form since he joined the Gunners in the winter of 2018.

He won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season, and he is competing with Jamie Vardy for this season’s gong.

He remains one of the best around Europe and after watching him slay Manchester City, former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Aubameyang reminds him of Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry.

Talking about Aubameyang’s second goal of the game, the Englishman claimed that the way Auba opened up his body to slot the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs reminds him of the Premier League legend.

Ferdinand said via Mail Sports: ‘It’s a great goal, the composure was fantastic – played on by Mendy. The young centre-half, Garcia, has got to see that – you’ve got to know who you’re playing against.

‘When there are players who are willing to run in behind you, you’ve got to try to cover that area, but once he’s in there, he reminds you a bit of Thierry [Henry] when he’s bearing down on goal like that.

‘He just opens himself up and places it through the keeper’s legs, fantastic finish.’

That goal was Aubameyang’s 25th goal in 41 competitive games for the Gunners this season, and Mikel Arteta and Arsenal fans must be hoping that Auba will sign a new contract sooner rather than later.