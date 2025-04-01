He scores goals, he impressed against us—Why won’t some Gooners warm to a Gyökeres swoop?

Sunday evening brought news that Arsenal are intensifying their pursuit of long-term striking target Viktor Gyökeres. Renowned transfer expert David Ornstein revealed that Arsenal’s new Sporting Director has a liking for the Sporting CP forward, who appears to be a more realistic option than Alexander Isak.
While this update should have sparked hype and jubilation, it’s surprising to see some skepticism surrounding Gyökeres and whether he fits Arsenal’s needs.
Where do you stand on the Gyökeres-to-Arsenal debate? Personally, I feel he would be an excellent signing to bolster our attack. Here’s why:
1. Proven Goalscorer
Gyökeres is a natural when it comes to finding the back of the net. His numbers over the past two seasons speak volumes:
– 2023-24: 33 league games, 29 goals, 10 assists
– 2024-25: 26 league games, 30 goals, 7 assists
It’s hard to argue that those numbers are sheer luck. Scoring goals is the toughest task in football, and Gyökeres does it with ease. Arsenal have struggled at times due to the lack of a clinical striker leading the line, so why overlook a top goal-scorer who could solve that issue?
2. Impressive Display Against Arsenal
Despite Arsenal’s resounding 5-1 victory over Sporting CP, Gyökeres gave a solid account of himself. In fact, he posed more problems for Arsenal’s defence than even Erling Haaland managed in 2024. Gyökeres:
– Ran the channels effectively
– Provided a reliable outlet for his team
– Created chances from seemingly nothing
– Took shots from awkward angles with great precision
His contribution was reflected in key stats (via AiScore):
– Most shots in the game (5)
– Most shots on target (2)
– Most key passes (3)
Signing players who shine against top opposition often turns out to be a masterstroke. Manchester United did so with Cristiano Ronaldo, and Arsenal’s acquisition of Declan Rice may also have been influenced by his performances against them. If Gyökeres can hold his own against a solid Premier League defence like Arsenal’s, he’s likely to be a thorn in the side of other Premier League defences too.
3. A More Affordable Option
Reports suggest Gyökeres could be available for €60-70 million, which is roughly half the price Newcastle would demand for Isak. With Newcastle reportedly reluctant to sell, Isak’s deal could turn into a drawn-out saga. If Arsenal want to avoid such complications, Gyökeres seems a much more practical target.
Benjamin Šeško, another striking option, is priced similarly to Gyökeres. While Šeško may appear to be a strong alternative, Gyökeres’ experience in English football—having previously played in the Championship—gives him an edge in terms of adapting quickly to the Premier League.
With Arsenal also in the market for a prolific winger, Mikel Arteta’s team are set to create plenty of chances next season. As doubted as Gyökeres may be, if Arsenal are unable to secure Isak, he seems like the perfect striker to capitalise on those chances and lead the attack.
What’s your take on this potential move?
Daniel O
The only skepticism comes from him scoring those goals in the Portuguese league (though his record in Europe is also impressive). Every transfer is a risk, but I do think he’s the best/most likely to succeed of the rumoured options we hear thrown about. His pace and strength are really impressive and he’s shown he can be a handful for top defenders, like ours and city’s.
I’d be happy and optimistic if we got him, it just seems like we’re more likely to get someone else, either because of the cost of gyokeres or the competition – but that’s just a vague impression, who knows really.
Agree that he is the most likely selection to have great success exceeding his cost. He’s certainly done great since he “turned on” with Coventry City a few years back. However, I believe his downside risk is also greater than some of the choices we could have available from the PL such as Mateta.
I suspect the fact that we decided not to buy him for circa 15m when he was with Coventry, has dampened our enthusiasm to the prospect of now being obliged to pay around 55m for a player who has performed well for a good side in what is a relatively weak League.
Another issue is who hasnt looked good against Man city this season? They have been run through like we did when had Arteta at dcm numerous times this season.