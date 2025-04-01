He scores goals, he impressed against us—Why won’t some Gooners warm to a Gyökeres swoop?

Sunday evening brought news that Arsenal are intensifying their pursuit of long-term striking target Viktor Gyökeres. Renowned transfer expert David Ornstein revealed that Arsenal’s new Sporting Director has a liking for the Sporting CP forward, who appears to be a more realistic option than Alexander Isak.

While this update should have sparked hype and jubilation, it’s surprising to see some skepticism surrounding Gyökeres and whether he fits Arsenal’s needs.

Where do you stand on the Gyökeres-to-Arsenal debate? Personally, I feel he would be an excellent signing to bolster our attack. Here’s why:

1. Proven Goalscorer

Gyökeres is a natural when it comes to finding the back of the net. His numbers over the past two seasons speak volumes:

– 2023-24: 33 league games, 29 goals, 10 assists

– 2024-25: 26 league games, 30 goals, 7 assists

It’s hard to argue that those numbers are sheer luck. Scoring goals is the toughest task in football, and Gyökeres does it with ease. Arsenal have struggled at times due to the lack of a clinical striker leading the line, so why overlook a top goal-scorer who could solve that issue?

2. Impressive Display Against Arsenal

Despite Arsenal’s resounding 5-1 victory over Sporting CP, Gyökeres gave a solid account of himself. In fact, he posed more problems for Arsenal’s defence than even Erling Haaland managed in 2024. Gyökeres:

– Ran the channels effectively

– Provided a reliable outlet for his team

– Created chances from seemingly nothing

– Took shots from awkward angles with great precision

His contribution was reflected in key stats (via AiScore):

– Most shots in the game (5)

– Most shots on target (2)

– Most key passes (3)

Signing players who shine against top opposition often turns out to be a masterstroke. Manchester United did so with Cristiano Ronaldo, and Arsenal’s acquisition of Declan Rice may also have been influenced by his performances against them. If Gyökeres can hold his own against a solid Premier League defence like Arsenal’s, he’s likely to be a thorn in the side of other Premier League defences too.

3. A More Affordable Option

Reports suggest Gyökeres could be available for €60-70 million, which is roughly half the price Newcastle would demand for Isak. With Newcastle reportedly reluctant to sell, Isak’s deal could turn into a drawn-out saga. If Arsenal want to avoid such complications, Gyökeres seems a much more practical target.

Benjamin Šeško, another striking option, is priced similarly to Gyökeres. While Šeško may appear to be a strong alternative, Gyökeres’ experience in English football—having previously played in the Championship—gives him an edge in terms of adapting quickly to the Premier League.

With Arsenal also in the market for a prolific winger, Mikel Arteta’s team are set to create plenty of chances next season. As doubted as Gyökeres may be, if Arsenal are unable to secure Isak, he seems like the perfect striker to capitalise on those chances and lead the attack.

What’s your take on this potential move?

Daniel O

