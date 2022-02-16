“He ticks a lot of boxes” Pundit insists Arsenal’s target is the right fit

Noel Whelan is convinced Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans will thrive if he moves to the Emirates.

The Belgian is on the radar of Arsenal and several other top four clubs, as he plays with no contract extension at the King Power Stadium.

His current deal expires at the end of next season and the Foxes will cash in on him if there is no breakthrough in contract talks.

Arsenal will look to take full advantage of that, even though they also know they would face serious competition for his signature.

Considering Leicester is his first and biggest club in England, it is easy to think he will not thrive if he steps up.

But former Leeds United man, Whelan doesn’t share that opinion and expects him to contribute if he joins Arsenal or any other top side.

He told Football Insider: “He’s one of these players who has everything that clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool would love.

“He’s very neat and tidy on the ball, fantastic creator, brilliant passing range, he works hard, set pieces – he ticks a lot of boxes for the clubs in that top four.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has been impressive at Leicester City, and he does well when he faces top opposition.

That is a clear sign he can be a good player for Arsenal and probably become the first choice ahead of our current options.

Mikel Arteta has been watching him and the Spaniard will know if the midfielder has what it takes to play and contribute to his team’s success.