“He trained this morning again” Arteta delivers fitness update on injured player

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of Kai Havertz as the German midfielder edges closer to a return to action. Havertz missed almost the entirety of 2025 due to injury, and Arsenal are taking a cautious approach to ensure his comeback is managed carefully. The Gunners view him as a key player whose return would significantly strengthen their squad depth.

The German has endured several setbacks during his recovery, and Arsenal are keen not to rush him back prematurely. The club are managing his training load carefully to ensure he returns fully fit and capable of contributing at his best. His presence is considered vital, particularly given the team’s ongoing ambitions in the Premier League and other competitions.

Arsenal cover in Havertz’s absence

During Havertz’s absence, Arsenal have reinforced their squad by signing a new striker, while Gabriel Jesus has also returned from his own injury. These additions have provided cover and ensured that the team can continue to perform at a high level. However, with Viktor Gyokeres struggling for form, many fans are eager for Havertz to return, believing he could add more goals and creativity to the side.

His eventual comeback is seen as a timely boost ahead of key fixtures, including the upcoming match against Liverpool. Arteta confirmed that the German is progressing well and is being closely monitored to avoid any further issues.

Arteta provides an update

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool game via Arsenal Media, Arteta said, “We are monitoring obviously his load, he has been out for a long time for two different reasons and he is very close. He trained this morning again and hopefully we are going to have him available in the best version of Kai Havertz.”

The comments highlight the club’s careful approach and optimism that Havertz will soon be ready to contribute fully. His return is expected to bolster Arsenal’s attacking options and provide a significant lift as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title.