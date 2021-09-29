‘He was a force’ – Campbell insists star’s performance was ‘ owed’ to the fans

Kevin Campbell insists that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put in a ‘captain’s performance’ against Tottenham Hotspur, before adding that he ‘owed the fans’ of Arsenal that.

The Gabon international turned up late for the same fixture last season, and was dropped from the starting line-up by manager Mikel Arteta, and was left on the bench throughout as our side clinched the victory, and was heard speeding away from the Emirates as players were giving their interviews shortly after the final whistle.

This time around however, he didn’t just turn up on time, but he put in his best all-round performance of his recent history, working all over the pitch to get the right result as highlighted by the stats.

PEA was credited with the most blocks of any of our players, and second-most tackles and presses also, and former Gunner Campbell claims that he owed us that performance.

“Aubameyang was incredible,” he told the Football Insider.

“He was a force. It was a captain’s performance, it really was.

“He is the best striker Arsenal have got but his all round game has not always been there. That was a great all-round performance on Sunday. A big improvement from the striker we saw at the start of the season.

“In this fixture last year he was late and got dropped. As captain, he owed the fans and himself that performance.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve never seen his all-round game as good as that on Sunday. He was winning headers against Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez, he was running the channels, pressing and the goal… Wow.

“I just thought it was a sensational performance.”

If Auba can continue to keep this level, I dare say we could well be unlikely challengers for the top four come the end of the term, especially with the team flourishing around him so far this season.

Can you remember a better all-round performance from Aubameyang?

Patrick