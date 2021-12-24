“He was a joy to watch” Wilshere says fan favourite is the best player he has played with

Jack Wilshere played with some illustrious names while he was at Arsenal before leaving the Gunners.

Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie were all his teammates at the Emirates, but he believes Santi Cazorla was the best player he ever played with.

The Spaniard was a crowd favourite at Arsenal and dazzled when he was in top shape.

In a recent interview, Wilshere reveals the way the Spaniard handled the ball left him in awe even though they were teammates.

He told TalkSport Edge: ‘He could use both feet, he was only 5ft 5ins and he would just run between players and he was a joy to watch.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cazorla was one of our best players, and the Spaniard left a lasting impression on most of us.

His magical feet and quick thinking helped to unlock defences in England and in Europe easily.

The current Arsenal team would be happy to have him in their squad, but the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard are also doing more than good enough to help us with creativity.

Fans hope they would develop into a creative force like the Spaniard was at the club.

