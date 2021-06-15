“He was a nuisance” pundits praise Arsenal’s reported target

Rio Ferdinand has praised Arsenal transfer target, Alexander Isak, after the Swede caused so many problems for Spain in their Euro 2020 opener.

Isak was one of the best strikers in Spain last season with Real Sociedad and he took his form to the Euros.

Spain is one of the favourites of the competition and they are in the same group as Sweden.

Both teams clashed in the first game of the competition and the Swedes were the unfancied side.

The 21-year-old was at the heart of almost every attack that Sweden had in the game and he left Ferdinand impressed by his performance.

He said on the BBC as quoted by HITC: “He was a nuisance. He showed today why he has got Young Player of the Year in La Liga. He was the outlet.”

Before the game, the report quotes Alan Shearer saying: “He has had a magnificent season at Sociedad. 21 years of age. Scored on his full debut at 17 years against Slovakia to become the youngster ever goalscorer for his country.

“17 goals from 34 games last season that earned him the Young Player of the Year in Spain, so you can understand the hype, you can understand why there is an excitement about him. Big hopes for him.”

He is one of the strikers that Arsenal has been linked with a transfer for with The Athletic reporting that Mikel Arteta has his eyes on him.

Arsenal might sell Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer and Isak has been seen as a striker who can fill the void left by them.