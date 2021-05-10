“He was Arsenal’s best player by a mile.” Cole applauds youngster in win over West Brom

Joe Cole has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka after the Englishman showed great form again in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over West Brom yesterday.

The Gunners have found the teenager to be one of the most reliable members of their team since he broke into the squad.

He has again impressed for them in this campaign and was in fine form as the Gunners looked to appease their fans against West Brom.

Arsenal was eliminated from the Europa League by Villarreal on Thursday and they needed to bring something positive back to the Emirates when the Baggies came visiting.

They eventually relegated Sam Allardyce’s side with the win and some of their players did well.

It was a game that also saw Willian finally score for the Gunners, but Saka stood out among his teammates and he left an impression on former Chelsea star, Cole.

After the game, Cole told BT Sport via Sun Sports: “[Saka] was excellent.

“He was a thorn in [West Brom’s] side. His movement was fantastic.

“He’s so direct, he drives into areas and picks passes out all the time.

“He was Arsenal’s best player by a mile.”