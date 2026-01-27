“He was brilliant” Bacary Sagna hails Arsenal man who he followed

Bacary Sagna has expressed his admiration for Riccardo Calafiori, whose development he closely followed during his time in Serie A before the defender completed his move to Arsenal. The Italian enjoyed an outstanding season at Bologna, performances that quickly attracted attention across Europe and prompted Arsenal to act decisively to secure his signature ahead of several other interested clubs.

Since arriving in North London, Calafiori has made an immediate impact. The Gunners have benefited greatly from his qualities, and when fit, he has established himself as the first-choice left back at the Emirates Stadium. His presence has seen him selected ahead of both Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie, underlining the trust placed in him by the coaching staff. Arsenal are understood to be extremely pleased with the level of consistency and reliability he has shown over recent months and are keen to see him continue developing at the club.

Arsenal’s confidence in Calafiori

Calafiori is viewed as a key part of Arsenal’s plans, and the club have no intention of considering offers for him in the near future. His ability to deliver steady performances has reinforced their confidence, while the defender himself is focused on maintaining high standards and continuing to provide value on the pitch. His adaptability and composure have made him an important figure in the squad, particularly in demanding fixtures.

Arsenal’s satisfaction with his progress reflects the belief that his best years are still ahead of him. The club are eager to support his growth and ensure he remains an integral part of their long term project, with Calafiori committed to justifying that faith through his performances.

Sagna praise based on Serie A experience

Sagna has explained that Calafiori’s success in England comes as no surprise to him, given what he observed during the defender’s time in Italy. Speaking to The Italian Football Podcast, the former Arsenal defender highlighted both Calafiori’s attributes and his impact since moving to the Premier League.

He said, “I used to work for the Serie A last year, so I used to follow Calafiori at Bologna.

“He was brilliant. I think he’s very efficient, he’s reliable.

He’s good on the ball. He’s not scared to play out from back, he’s good in challenges, he’s quite athletic, so he wins most of the duels.

I think he’s probably with Timber the best recruit Arsenal have had for a long time, because they are reliable, and they can play many positions.”

Such praise underlines why Calafiori has quickly become such a valued asset at Arsenal.