‘He was flying’ – Arteta hints at midfielder’s involvement with training comments

Arsenal will play host to Tottenham tomorrow afternoon, and Mikel Arteta appears to be confirming Granit Xhaka‘s involvement from kick-off.

The Gunners have been without the Swiss midfielder for the last three matches after he picked up a red for a two-footed challenge against Manchester City, and the team has returned to winning ways in his absence.

With Xhaka this season we suffered three straight league defeats, whilst since he has been out we have beaten Norwich and Burnley in the Premier League, as well as beating Wimbledon in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Some may have linked the two, with our side having kept three clean sheets from three of late, and with Xhaka having become known for those costly mistakes at the back, and anyone hoping he would stay out the side may well be disappointed.

The manager claimed that our former club captain was ‘flying’ in training, before praising his attitude also.

“He came back and he was flying because he really looks after himself,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference(via Football.London).

“He’s always training. As he always is he was giving the maximum and the best possible attitude to compete and win matches.”

Could Arteta be playing games and actually overlook Xhaka from his starting line-up? Would any of you be disappointed if he wasn’t selected to start today?

Patrick