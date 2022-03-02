“He was frustrated” Darren Bent insists Arsenal was right to offload Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made a great start to life at Barcelona despite struggling in his last season at Arsenal.

The Gabon star fell out with Mikel Arteta and the Gunners’ boss banished him from the first team.

He eventually left Arsenal for the Spanish club before the last transfer window closed.

The Gunners have a shortage of strikers and they haven’t been scoring enough goals.

However, Auba is in top goalscoring form at Barca and he has scored 4 times in as many league games for them.

The Gunners would have been happy to get some goals from him now as they chase a place in the top four.

However, former Premier League star, Darren Bent says Arsenal will not regret selling him and he wasn’t performing well for them.

He told Talk Sport: “No they won’t [regret it] because he wasn’t showing that kind of form at Arsenal. I think he’d gone stale there. Clearly, he wasn’t happy at Arsenal. Arteta didn’t think he featured in their plans”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba also started very well at Arsenal before he allowed his poor discipline to get in the way.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is an accomplished goal-scorer. However, he wasn’t delivering fine performances for us at the end and needed to leave the Emirates.

