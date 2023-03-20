“He was magnificent” Saka praises teammate for his performance against Palace

Bukayo Saka has heaped praise on Rob Holding after the defender’s fine performance in Arsenal’s win against Crystal Palace.

Holding was brought into the team after William Saliba was ruled out. He has barely played all season, yet he gave a good account of himself.

The defender held his own against the rampaging Wilfried Zaha and other Palace attackers and deserves credit for how he performed.

After the game, Saka hugged him and the attacker said to Arsenal media.

“I gave him a big hug when he came into the changing room because he deserves it.

“He was magnificent. We need that, you know, when he’s coming in to stay at the level that we’ve been playing.

“He was unbelievable today, so credit to him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding is a capable defender and reminded us of that with his performance in that game.

The Englishman hasn’t been playing as often as he wants, but he showed he is always ready with his performance in that game.

We need all our benchwarmers to have the same mindset, knowing a chance will appear for them at the end of the day.

If we are to win the league, everyone on the squad list must be in great shape and deliver when they are on the team.

WATCH – A very happy Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal’s pivotal win over Crystal Palace

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids