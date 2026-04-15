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“He was pure magic.” Neymar names the Arsenal icon he loved to watch

Neymar has identified Arsenal icon Dennis Bergkamp as one of his favourite players to watch during his formative years, notably overlooking Thierry Henry in the process. The Brazilian forward, widely recognised for his flair, technique, and creativity, appears to have drawn inspiration from Bergkamp’s elegant style of play.

Bergkamp, much like Neymar, was celebrated for his exceptional skill set and composure on the ball. His influence at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger helped define an era of attractive and effective football, earning admiration from supporters and neutrals alike.

Bergkamp
Dennis Bergkamp (Getty Images)

Bergkamp’s Lasting Influence

The Dutchman joined Arsenal in 1995 and remained at the club for 11 years, retiring while still playing under Wenger’s management. During his time in North London, he played a pivotal role in transforming the team into one of the most respected footballing institutions in the world.

His intelligence, vision, and technical brilliance made him one of the standout players of his generation. Bergkamp’s contribution extended beyond individual performances, as he was instrumental in shaping Arsenal’s identity and success during that period.

Arsenal continue to take pride in having witnessed his talent first-hand, and his legacy remains deeply embedded in the club’s history. It is therefore unsurprising that players of Neymar’s calibre would regard him as a major influence.

Neymar’s Admiration

As cited by Give Me Sport, Neymar openly expressed his appreciation for Bergkamp’s style, highlighting the impact the Dutchman had on his own development. He stated, “I’m a player who takes risks at every moment. Making mistakes is part of your development, and therefore also part of your routine.

“I loved watching Dennis Bergkamp; he was pure magic.”

These remarks underline the enduring appeal of Bergkamp’s football, which continues to inspire players across generations. His ability to combine artistry with effectiveness made him one of the most exciting figures in Premier League history.

Many observers would agree with Neymar’s assessment, as Bergkamp’s performances for Arsenal left a lasting impression on the game. His legacy as a technically gifted and innovative footballer remains widely acknowledged and celebrated.

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