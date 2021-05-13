“He was the best player on the pitch” Arsenal man earns praise from pundit

Emile Smith Rowe was in fine form as he scored the winning goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Chelsea last night.

The Englishman broke into the team in the reverse of that fixture late last year and has remained a mainstay in the side.

Arsenal needed to be in fine form against a high-flying Chelsea team that Thomas Tuchel has turned into a results machine.

Both teams had chances with the Blues dominating the play, but Arsenal looked dangerous on the attack and Smith Rowe is one of the players that caused Chelsea problems all night.

His goal was helped by some poor play by the Blues, but it was a reward for his relentless pressing and being in the right place at the right time.

Jamie Redknapp was impressed by his performance in the game and singled the 20-year-old out for special praise.

He said the midfielder did well as he has done for much of this campaign since he broke into Arsenal’s first team.

‘I have to mention Smith-Rowe, he was excellent today, he was the best player on the pitch, he made things happen,’ insisted the former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder via Mail Sport.

‘Everything he did he did with a purpose. I thought he was exceptional and he has been like that all season since he’s gotten into the team.’