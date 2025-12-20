‘He was the one’ Saka talks about the winger he idolised 

Bukayo Saka has established himself as one of the finest attackers in world football over the last few seasons, continuing to evolve and refine his game with each campaign. His journey has been marked by steady progress, having begun his career as a defender before transforming into one of Arsenal’s most influential attacking players. Today, he is a key figure at the Emirates, capable of making a decisive impact whenever he steps onto the pitch.

Saka’s Growth and Importance at Arsenal

Arsenal are currently in discussions to extend Saka’s contract, underlining how highly the club values his contribution. He has become more than just an important first-team player, emerging as a role model for young footballers around the world who admire his professionalism and consistency. His ability to adapt to different roles and challenges has set him apart, reflecting a maturity beyond his years.

Throughout his rise, Saka has deliberately avoided comparisons with players who came before him. Rather than measuring himself against established stars, he has remained focused on developing at his own pace. This approach has allowed him to grow naturally, without the burden of unrealistic expectations. While comparisons are common for players of his calibre, Saka has consistently chosen to concentrate on improvement and learning, ensuring his progress remains steady and sustainable.

Inspiration Behind His Style

Despite his reluctance to engage in comparisons, Saka has now spoken about the player who inspired him most during his formative years. Growing up in an era filled with world-class talent, he had no shortage of players to admire. However, he has revealed that one individual stood out above the rest.

Speaking according to the Metro, Saka said:

‘I think out of all of they’ve all moved me and brought some sort of joy to their game but I have to pick Neymar.

‘Growing up he was the one I idolised the most out of all of them there’s not a clip on YouTube I haven’t seen.’

The admission comes as little surprise to many supporters, given Saka’s flair, creativity, and confidence in one-on-one situations. While he has clearly carved out his own identity, his admiration for Neymar highlights the influence of expressive, fearless attacking football on his development.

As Saka continues to mature and adapt his game, Arsenal supporters will hope that his commitment to growth, combined with inspiration from his idols, will lead to even greater achievements in the seasons ahead.