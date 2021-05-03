“He was their best player today,” Jenas praises Arsenal star

Jermaine Jenas has praised Gabriel Martinelli for his performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United yesterday.

The Brazilian was back in the starting XI after being used as a substitute in their 2-1 loss to Villarreal last Thursday.

He was in fine form against the Magpies and gave Jacob Murphy a lot of trouble down the Arsenal left-hand side.

He ended the game with an assist and his all-around performance was impressive.

Most fans and pundits who watched the game were impressed by him and Jenas has become the latest to praise him.

The former Spurs midfielder turned pundit enjoyed how Martinelli ran at Murphy and kept on asking questions of the Newcastle man until and even after he got his assist.

He then said the Brazilian was Arsenal’s best player and was always an outlet for them to use to attack their opponent.

“What was brilliant, held his width. He was relentless in running at [Jacob] Murphy. When he gets on the ball, you get the sense is going to make things happen. He was always the main threat, always an outlet. He was their best player today,” Jenas said to Match of the Day 2 via Football London.