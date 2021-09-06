‘He was unbelievable’ – Bukayo Saka hailed by England team-mate

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has quickly cemented himself into the senior England squad, despite only turning 20 yesterday, and has come in for praise from Kieran Trippier.

Little Chilli scored the Three Lions’ fourth goal of the game as they beat Andorra 4-0 last night, capping off a top performance on his birthday.

It hasn’t all been plain-sailing after he was abused on social media after missing a penalty in the final of the Euro 2020 shootout which ultimately saw us finish as runners-up to Italy, but large sections of supporters have moved to show their support for his contribution.

Kieran Trippier has moved to praise his team-mate after England’s victory yesterday, speaking after the final whistle.

“Bukayo, I know he is a young lad, but mentally he is strong,” the full-back said(via HITC). “We were all there for him.

“But now it’s about him moving forward and enjoying his football, as he showed tonight. He was unbelievable, on his birthday as well.

“The thing with Bukayo is that he is a very strong character. A very good person to have around the place. The boys love him.

“The most important thing is that every training session and every game, he plays with a smile on his face and he has certainly shown that tonight.”

Saka is an amazing talent, and deserves all the plaudits he gets whether talking about his attitude, commitment or all-round ability, and I’m can’t be more excited to see how far he can go with both Arsenal and England over the coming years.

Patrick