‘He was unbelievable’ – Bukayo Saka hailed by England team-mate

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has quickly cemented himself into the senior England squad, despite only turning 20 yesterday, and has come in for praise from Kieran Trippier.
Little Chilli scored the Three Lions’ fourth goal of the game as they beat Andorra 4-0 last night, capping off a top performance on his birthday.
It hasn’t all been plain-sailing after he was abused on social media after missing a penalty in the final of the Euro 2020 shootout which ultimately saw us finish as runners-up to Italy, but large sections of supporters have moved to show their support for his contribution.
Kieran Trippier has moved to praise his team-mate after England’s victory yesterday, speaking after the final whistle.
“Bukayo, I know he is a young lad, but mentally he is strong,” the full-back said(via HITC). “We were all there for him.
“But now it’s about him moving forward and enjoying his football, as he showed tonight. He was unbelievable, on his birthday as well.
“The thing with Bukayo is that he is a very strong character. A very good person to have around the place. The boys love him.
“The most important thing is that every training session and every game, he plays with a smile on his face and he has certainly shown that tonight.”
Saka is an amazing talent, and deserves all the plaudits he gets whether talking about his attitude, commitment or all-round ability, and I’m can’t be more excited to see how far he can go with both Arsenal and England over the coming years.
I thought we saw glimpses of the huge talent he will be! He was possibly man of the match, again. He has that little extra that all the greatest players have, the ability to dribble and beat players, create something out of nothing. If you can’t score a goal with him in the team then I don’t know what to say…
5 years from now he should be considered one of the best players in world football!!!
I think Saka plays far better in a progressive forward thinking team than the stifling tactics at Arsenal. He looks every bit the part for England and is more influential. He looks like he enjoys the freedom, the problem he will have going forwards for England is the players around him and in attack all play in better teams and that may hinder his chances playing for a midtable to bottom half team. They will all be influenceing big games and a higher standard of football, so it will be harder for him later on, when we are not.
Unbelievable is not the word I would use to describe the performance of Saka against a very poor international side but he played very well, which is more than I can say about Trippier who was,as usual distinctly average.With him at left back,England would struggle against better sides as without Shaw or Chilwell the balance of the team is lost and their attacking potential is much reduced.