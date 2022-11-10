Jack Wilshere heaps praise on outstanding Arsenal starlet

Jack Wilshere has heaped praises on Arsenal’s youngest-ever debutant, Ethan Nwaneri, for his stunning performance for the youth team.

The youngster broke the Premier League record for the youngster ever appearance in the competition’s history in September and remains highly rated at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal is in no hurry to make him a permanent member of their first team, so he continues to play for their under-18 side until his next chance for the senior team arrives.

The youth team is being managed by Jack Wilshere and he heaped praises on the youngster for his performance in a recent game.

He scored twice to help the young Gunners earn a 3-3 draw against Manchester United in a youth team game at the weekend.

That impressed Wilshere, who said after the match via The Daily Mail:

‘In the first half, he tried to find the spaces, playing in people’s backs and creating space for himself, and we couldn’t find him a little bit.

‘In the second half, he was very good. He was unplayable at times. He had a few good moments. In the second half a lot of players stepped up a level, we found some more space.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri is a special player and that is why he was handed a debut at the age of 15.

It is smart for the club to allow him to continue to develop with the youth team instead of fast-tracking him to the senior team.

If he develops well, he will certainly be a key player for the senior team for years to come.