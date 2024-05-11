“He was unplayable” Merson surprised Saka did not make Player of the Season shortlist

Paul Merson is baffled that Bukayo Saka was not nominated for the Player of the Season award in the Premier League this term.

The nominees were recently revealed, and while two Arsenal players were picked, Saka was notably absent from the list.

Despite Saka’s recent struggles to find consistent form, Arsenal has remained in fine form as a team.

While it is difficult to pick only one or two players from the Gunners to challenge for the award, Saka seems to deserve a nomination based on his overall performances this season.

After seeing the list, a baffled Merson said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘When it comes to the vote, I think people forget about form at the start of the season. He was unplayable at the start of the season.

‘I know it’s been a little bit harder for him recently but teams double up on him. That’s what happens when you’re successful and good at your job, teams don’t want him on the ball.

‘I am quite shocked at that… Arsenal are at the top and Saka’s been superb so he should be in with a shout for player of the year, no doubt about that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most of us were surprised by Saka’s omission from that list, but we have to remember that Arsenal is not the only club with players that need to be nominated for the award.

Other teams had players who also deserved space there, and there is a limit to the number of nominees.

We need to focus on supporting Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, who have both been nominated for the award so that one of them can bring home the prize.

