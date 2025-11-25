“He wasn’t under appreciated” Scout discusses Gnabry’s exit ahead of Arsenal reunion

Serge Gnabry is one of Arsenal’s former players that the Gunners wish they had not allowed to leave. When they signed him in 2011, he was clearly a promising talent and seemed on course to reach the top of the game.

Early Career at Arsenal

However, after his rapid promotion to the first team, Gnabry struggled to make the required impact in a demanding Arsenal squad. His development was hindered by injuries and inconsistent opportunities, and he eventually departed the club in 2016. Since then, he has established himself as one of Europe’s finest players, consistently performing at the highest level and drawing interest from top clubs across the continent.

When Arsenal face Bayern Munich tomorrow, Gnabry will be looking to make an impact against his former club, reminding the Gunners of the player they once allowed to leave. Now 30, he remains one of the continent’s top talents and has been linked with a potential return to the Premier League. Every time he faces Arsenal, his departure from the Emirates is remembered as an example of a player who left the club and flourished elsewhere.

Volz Reflects on Gnabry’s Departure

Scout Moritz Volz said via T-Online, “They were certainly a little annoyed, especially immediately after Serge left. But he wasn’t under-appreciated. He made his first professional appearances early on, and they were good. Then came injuries that slowed his momentum a bit. There were loan spells that didn’t go as planned. And ultimately, it wasn’t Arsenal who said he couldn’t make it, but he himself who said, ‘I see a different path for myself’. And that’s how it turned out.”

Volz’s comments highlight that while Arsenal may have regretted Gnabry’s departure, the decision ultimately stemmed from the player himself. His career trajectory demonstrates how a player can leave a top academy and go on to achieve world-class success, leaving lasting memories for their former club and supporters alike.

