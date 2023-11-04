“He wastes chances” Petit urges Arsenal to avoid signing PSG man

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Ousmane Dembele has led to a recommendation that they steer clear of the Frenchman.

Dembele was regarded as one of the premier attackers in Europe during his best years at Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. However, he left Barcelona to join PSG in the most recent transfer window, and that move has not proven to be particularly successful.

While Dembele is undoubtedly a talented player, he often squanders numerous scoring opportunities in games before eventually finding the back of the net. Despite Arsenal’s ongoing interest, former player Emmanuel Petit believes that they should not contemplate signing him given his struggles at PSG.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Ousmane Dembele is struggling as he’s under massive pressure at PSG.

‘He wastes chances on many occasions and he’s not scoring goals. It’s been a difficult start for him, so I can’t say Dembele for Arsenal. ‘

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dembele has had a terrible season in Paris, which should make us avoid adding him to our group.

The Frenchman is also injury-prone and we should strike him off our list of targets now.

Better players will emerge when we return to the market to add a new winger to our group.

