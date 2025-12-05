“He will be loud” Saliba discusses the impact of Heinze

Arsenal made a notable adjustment to their coaching set-up in the summer when Carlos Cuesta departed, and Mikel Arteta chose to bring in the experienced Gabriel Heinze to join his backroom staff. The club have since begun to see the advantages of having the former high-level defender integrated into their daily operations, a development that has contributed meaningfully to their continued defensive progress.

Heinze’s Early Influence at Arsenal

Over the last few seasons, Arsenal’s defence has established itself as one of the strongest and most disciplined units in the Premier League. This term, the team appear to have taken that solidity to an even higher level. Clean sheets come more readily, and the players demonstrate a clear collective commitment to maintaining competitiveness in every match. Behind the scenes, Heinze has become an important figure, offering guidance informed by his playing experience at Manchester United and Real Madrid among several other major clubs. His return to the game as a coach has been well received at Arsenal, where his demanding approach and consistent communication are helping to refine the team’s defensive structure.

William Saliba, in particular, has drawn attention to the impact Heinze has made. The defender is impressed by the intensity and energy the coach applies in training, and he values the constant input offered during even the simplest drills. This vocal presence has helped cultivate a sharper defensive mentality within the squad.

Saliba’s Recognition of a Growing Partnership

The Frenchman explained his appreciation for Heinze’s support, and as quoted by Goal, he said, “Gabriel Heinze helps a lot, especially the defenders. He gives us energy because he is always talking, always loud, even in training when we do simple things, he is always loud. Even for nothing, he will be loud. He talks a lot, and it is good to have him close to us. I think this guy can help us a lot.”

Saliba’s remarks reflect a clear sense of trust in Heinze’s methods. Arsenal’s decision to bring him into the coaching team appears to be yielding positive results, reinforcing a defensive unit that continues to strengthen as the season progresses.