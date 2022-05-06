“He will be sacked.” Pundit says Arteta’s new deal doesn’t guarantee his long-term future

Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan believes Mikel Arteta’s new deal means nothing about his future because he would be sacked if results don’t go well next season.

The Spaniard has been at the Emirates since 2019 and has gradually phased out some players he inherited at the club.

Most of them are underachievers and the team is now being built around players that have a better prospect of winning things for the club.

The Gunners believe in the former midfielder and have handed him a new deal, which is a show of support and means he would stay at the club for the next few seasons.

However, Jordan believes he would still get sacked quicker than we expect if things don’t go as planned.

He tells TalkSport: “It’s really academic. I felt he earned another year. If Arsenal progress next year, he’ll be in situ. If they have a terrible season next year, all that’ll happen is he’ll get more money out of getting sacked. So I think it means very little.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

In football, a manager is usually as good as his last result, so Jordan’s comments are not a surprise.

But Arteta has done a good job at the club so far and he deserves to be rewarded with a new deal.

If the club backs him with better players in the next transfer window, his team can easily do much better and perhaps challenge for the league title.