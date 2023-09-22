“He will go for it” BBC pundit predicts Arsenal v Tottenham

The North London Derby is always a highly anticipated match, but this year’s edition promises to be even more special as Arsenal and Tottenham have both made strong starts to the season.

Arsenal are currently fourth on the Premier League table, having won four and drawn one of their first five games. The Gunners have been playing some excellent football under Mikel Arteta, and they will be looking to continue their winning streak against their bitter North London rivals.

Tottenham are also in good form, having won four and drawn one of their first five league games, the same as Arsenal. Ange Postecoglou has made a significant impact on the Spurs squad since his arrival, and he will be determined to lead his team to a victory over their arch-rivals.

Pundit and former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has given his prediction on the game via the BBC website writing,

“I really cannot wait for this game, I love the start that Tottenham have made under Ange Postecoglou, and the way he has got them playing expansive football.

“Knowing Ange from his time at Celtic, he is not going to take a backward step here and change his approach – he will go for it again.”

Sutton then went on to predict a 3-2 home win for the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sutton may have built Tottenham up in his comments but he knows that Arsenal will win as he has predicted.

Spurs have beaten us just once at the Emirates in 17 Premier League visits and on many occasions, they had the better team, however, up against this current Arsenal side it would be a huge surprise if they get anything from this game.

