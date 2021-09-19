“He will learn a lot from today” Manager gives verdict on Miguel Azeez’s debut

Miguel Azeez made his debut for Portsmouth in their 2-1 loss to Cambridge this weekend.

The highly-rated Arsenal teenager was sent on loan to Pompey so that he can get the playing time that his development needs.

Several clubs wanted to sign him temporarily, but Arsenal sent him to Portsmouth because of the work of Danny Cowley.

The manager had coached Emile Smith Rowe on loan at Huddersfield Town and helped develop the Arsenal midfielder.

Azeez is a player the Gunners believe had a bright future and they expect him to shine while on loan at Portsmouth, but his debut was a tough one for him.

He started the game but was subbed off around the hour mark, having not made as much impact as he would have liked in it.

Cowley spoke about his debut after the game and appeared to suggest that he didn’t do well.

However, he insisted he has time to learn and perform better down the line.

“Miguel is such a young player who is finding his way in professional football,” he said, as reported by Portsmouth.co.uk.

“It was a tough start but this is the life of a professional footballer – it’s not always easy.

“But he’s a top player and he will learn a lot from today.

“And like I said, for us, we didn’t get the team right – we accept that, have to take responsibility for that.”