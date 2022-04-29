‘He will leave’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms 6’5 Arsenal target for sale

Fabrizio Romano insists that Gianluca Scamacca will move clubs this summer despite signing a new contract with Sassuolo, opening the door for Arsenal to make a move.

The Gunners have made a new striker their number one priority ahead of the summer transfer window, with both of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave the club when their current contracts expire in the coming months, leaving just Folarin Balogun as the only senior option for the role.

While we are being linked with a number of options, Gianluca Scamacca is one who we are claimed to have already attempted a move for as reported by FC Inter News.

Claims that he will be allowed to leave in the coming window surely enhances the likelihood that we could turn to him, although it seems unlikely that we will be unchallenged if we did attempt to sign him.

“Yes, yes, he will leave Sassuolo,” Romano said on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“He extended the contract a few days ago but he will leave Sassuolo.

“It was an extension to allow a potential loan with obligation to buy clause.

“So that’s why he extended the contract, and yes, there are many clubs interested in him.

“In January Borussia Dortmund were asking about him. There are many clubs interested.”

The 6 ft 5″ striker is certainly an interesting target. His height obviously makes him stand out for their own reasons, but he is surprisingly adept with his feet. Of his 13 goals this season, only two were scored with his head, and he even added a free-kick goal to his tally against Spezia last month also.

I certainly wouldn’t be put off by reports of our interest in the 23 year-old, who has the potential to play the striker role in different ways, but I can’t help but believe that Victor Osimhen appears the more ready-made option to hit the ground running.

Do you believe Scamacca could prove to be a top signing for Arsenal?

Patrick