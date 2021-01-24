“He will not be remembered as an Arsenal great though” Campbell reflects on Ozil’s Arsenal career

Kevin Campbell doesn’t think that Mesut Ozil will be considered an Arsenal legend when fans look back at his time at the club.

The German is close to finally sealing a move away from the Emirates after a protracted final year at the club.

After being frozen out of the club for the half of this campaign, he didn’t want to remain sidelined again for the second half and has now reached an agreement to leave.

He is expected to be announced as a player of Fenerbahce any moment from now, and fans can now reflect on his time at the Emirates.

Some fans will consider him to have been a hero who served the club well when he played for them, but Campbell doesn’t agree with that assessment and says that the midfielder was a top player, but he will not be classed among the greats that the club has had.

“It did not work out for Ozil,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“I wish him well, he has gone to his boyhood club in Fenerbache which is great for him and Arsenal free up a bit of room on the wage bill. It is no hassle, no problem and we wish him well.

“It is now time for the club to move forward.

“He will not be remembered as an Arsenal great though. He will be remembered as a quality player, a talented player but not a great.

“If you want to be a great you lead by example and do not have what he has on his resume. Nobody questions a great.

“He sums up the Emirates era – incredible talent but did not bring the big trophies home. That is what you need to bring home.”