‘He will stay’ – Expert claims Arsenal target won’t be allowed to leave

Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Manchester City will block the exit of Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus, despite claiming that the club ‘will’ sign Erling Haaland this summer.

The Brazilian is in an immense strain of form at present, with six goals from his last three appearances, but is believed to be ready to quit the club in the coming window.

There is a growing expectation that Haaland will be arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, whilst they have already agreed a deal to sign Julian Alvarez from River Plate also.

Despite the above, Di Marzio insists that Jesus will not be allowed to leave City this summer, insisting that they have no need to sell any players before investing in others.

“Seeing him (Gabriel Jesus) playing against Real Madrid, I don’t think Guardiola will allow him to leave, even if they sign Haaland. Which they will, because they are very, very close,” Di Marzio told wettfreunde.

“They still need another striker. A different type of striker. Haaland is a different type. He (Gabriel Jesus) will stay because it’s difficult to find a player like him. Manchester City doesn’t need to sell a player in order to get funds to buy another player. They have the possibility to buy all the players they want.

“It depends on Gabriel Jesus in the end and if he is okay with playing less with Haaland coming. It depends on his attitude, knowing another incredible striker like Haaland will arrive.”

Jesus’s recent run in the first-team may have changed some minds in regards to his future, but with the arrival of two rivals for the CF role this summer, I just don’t see why he would want to carry on. He still has a huge amount of potential that he is being blocked from reaching due to his lack of playing time, and it is time to move on for me.

Whether we can persuade him to come to the Emirates is another whole story, but I personally don’t see why he would be staying unless he can be given assurance on further playing time in the coming season, something which is surely impossible with Haaland coming.

Do you believe Jesus could challenge Haaland for minutes in Pep’s side?

Patrick

