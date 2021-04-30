“He won’t be a super-sub,” Steve Bruce promises Willock a starting role

Steve Bruce has promised Joe Willock that he would be a regular starter at Newcastle United if he joins them on a permanent transfer.

The midfielder has been on loan at the Premier League strugglers since the last transfer window.

He has seen more game time than he would get at Arsenal with the Gunners preferring to play on loan stars, Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

Willock would expect to continue playing regular football next season and it would probably be easier to get that at Newcastle than at the Emirates.

The Magpies will also love to keep him with them either permanently or on loan for another season.

While nothing is certain yet, Bruce appears to be expectant that the Englishman will stay with them permanently or return for another stint next season.

Willock has been used more often as an impact sub this season, but Bruce promises that he would be a starter if he is in their squad next season.

“If we can get him for next year, he won’t be a super-sub,” said the Newcastle boss via The Northern Echo.

“I think he’ll be playing. We’re delighted for him, he’s had quite an unbelievable few weeks.

“To score the equaliser against Tottenham, to score against West Ham, and then to go to Anfield and do it again is quite remarkable. I’m pleased for Joe. He’s got the football world talking about him, and it was key for him to come here and show what he’s got.

“We’d love to keep him, but that’s obviously a conversation we have to have and respect Arsenal too. He’s 21 years old, so he ticks all the boxes as far as I’m concerned.”