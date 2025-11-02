“He won’t give a damn” – Tony Pulis hails Arteta’s set-piece evolution

Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis has praised Mikel Arteta for embracing the power of set-pieces, suggesting the Arsenal boss will see comparisons with his old Stoke City side as a compliment rather than an insult.

Arsenal have been the set-piece kings of English football in recent months, turning corners, indirect free-kicks and even long throws into vital weapons. The Gunners have taken that threat to another level this season, scoring 11 Premier League goals from set-pieces alone – a remarkable 69 per cent of their total league goals so far.

While many have praised Arsenal’s tactical evolution, it has also sparked criticism from outsiders, with some labelling them “set-piece FC” and comparing them to Pulis’s Stoke teams of the early 2010s.

Pulis praises Arteta’s approach

The former Stoke and West Brom manager, known for his pragmatic and physically dominant sides, shared his admiration for Arteta’s tactical adaptability in his BBC column.

“I think it’s brilliant that Arteta has embraced set-pieces and, like me, I don’t think he will give a damn about the people who want to knock him for doing it,” Pulis wrote.

“We saw that from the Arsenal fans, who were singing ‘set-piece again, ole ole ole’ when Eberechi Eze got on the end of Declan Rice’s free-kick for their winner against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“I do find it funny that 10 or 12 years ago, I was taking a lot of flak from Gunners supporters and Arsène Wenger was saying that Stoke were a rugby team because of our corner routines and long throws.”

Arteta’s evolution earns respect

The 67-year-old added that he believes Arteta will view the comparisons as a sign of respect, saying: “Wenger is probably shaking his head about what Arsenal are doing but I know Arteta sees the Stoke comparisons as a compliment and so do the other Premier League managers who are doing the same.”

Arsenal’s dominance from set-plays, combined with their outstanding defensive record, has put them in an excellent position to challenge for major honours this season. They currently lead the Premier League by four points and sit joint top of their UEFA Champions League league phase group.

There will be twists and turns before May, but Arteta’s men will be confident that their blend of structure, precision and resilience could finally end their 21-year wait for the Premier League title.

Do you think Mikel Arteta should be praised for making set-pieces such a strength, Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…