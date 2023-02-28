“He would adapt quite quickly.” Silvestre insists Arsenal target will fit in

Mikael Silvestre expects Declan Rice to do well as an Arsenal player amidst reports the Gunners want to sign him.

The midfielder is leaving West Ham and might stay in London as the Gunners and Chelsea are seen as front-runners for his signature.

However, some fans and pundits might doubt his suitability to how the Gunners play, but Silvestre believes he will fit in perfectly.

The ex-Arsenal defender says via Football365:

“I think Declan Rice would fit very well into Arsenal’s way of playing.

“I don’t think he would find it difficult and he would adapt quite quickly.

“He is a proper engine and he is very good on the ball as well. I don’t think there would be a particular issue with him adapting if he is arriving.

“I think he would perform very well just as he does for West Ham and England.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a solid midfielder who does his job to perfection almost every time he steps on the pitch.

The Englishman keeps getting better and seems to be one of the finest in his position at the moment.

A move to the Emirates would be good for him as a player and his contributions will also improve us as a club.

The deal will cost some money and there is competition for his signature, but there is no doubt that he is the right fit.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids