“He would definitely come in and carry a threat” Ex-Gunner praises Arsenal’s transfer target

Former Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell, is impressed by Youssef En-Nesyri, who we have an interest in and thinks he should be signed by the Gunners.

The Moroccan is increasingly becoming the club’s main attacking objective and he could join at the end of this season when the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah would have left the club.

Arsenal has fixed the leaky defence that has hindered progress at the Emirates for years, but the goals haven’t been forthcoming.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was prolific in his first two and half seasons at the club but hasn’t scored enough goals to take us to Europe since the start of last season.

The Gabon star might need help and Lacazette hasn’t done enough to provide that.

Campbell has watched En-Nesyri and thinks the Moroccan has what it takes to bring the goals that are lacking to the Emirates.

He praised him for his skills, speed and size and is convinced that the striker would come with a serious goal threat.

Campbell said on Highbury Squad: “Good player, really good. For me, he would definitely come in and carry a threat.

“I will tell you that much. He will carry a threat top end of the pitch. He has good size, speed, knows where the goal is, he is skilful.”