“He would fit into the philosophy nicely” Arsenal named the ideal club for Juventus star

Former Sweden star, Marcus Allback says Dejan Kulusevski would be perfect for Arsenal if he moved to the Emirates.

Kulusevski joined Juventus last season as the Old Lady looked to bring younger players into their squad.

He had attracted the attention of several top clubs but joined Juventus instead.

His first season with them was a good one as he helped them to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

He should be an important player for them this season also, but Allback believes he is the exact type of player that Arsenal needs to sign.

The former striker says Kulusevski would thrive in the Premier League for the Gunners.

He says as they rebuild their squad, he would fit into it perfectly if he were to join them now because of his age and style of play.

He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “Arsenal would also be a good choice – they are in an interesting position with their rebuilding, and he would fit into the philosophy nicely with his age and style of play.

“He could go and be one of the stars in the team going forward.”

Having just joined Juve, it would take a huge transfer offer for Arsenal to sign him now.