“Heart, desire, character” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s win against Aston Villa

Piers Morgan has praised Arsenal’s heart, desire and character after they came from behind to beat Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

Unai Emery had hoped he would earn a win against his former club and Arsenal’s form before the game would have encouraged him.

Villa even went into the break 2-1 up, which made some Arsenal fans panic, but the Gunners took over in the second half and scored thrice to show they still have the desire to win the league.

After the victory, Morgan tweeted:

“FT: 4-2.

“THAT’S how you win the league.

“THAT’S called heart, desire, character and will-to-win.

“We needed the fire and we got it. Brilliant, Arsenal.. absolutely bloody brilliant.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Many people had already ruled us out of the title race following our run of form before the game and the boys showed them why they were wrong.

We have some of the finest players in the league in our squad and should always be confident in them.

However, we must not over-celebrate this win because there are many more matches to play before the season ends.

We just need to rest well and get prepared to win our next league fixture so that we can remain in the title race.