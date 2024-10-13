Heart or head? Should Arsenal sell Partey in January or let him go free free in summer?

Thomas Partey has really stepped up this season. Last summer, many people believed he’d depart for a Turkish or Saudi club. Despite this, he chose to stay put at the Emirates Stadium, and it has proven to be a wise choice.

Despite the hype surrounding the Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice midfield trio as Arteta’s go-to midfield trio leading up to this season, injuries have proven otherwise; instead, Partey has established himself as Arteta’s go-to midfielder.

He has converted critics into supporters; whether as a #6 or a right-back, the Ghana international has made significant contributions to Arsenal’s unblemished start to the season. H

is contributions have not gone unnoticed, and sources suggest the North Londoners may look to offer him a new contract. However, as they look to do so, their commitment to keep the ex-Atletico Madrid player is set to be tested.

According to Miguel Rico, Spanish giants Barcelona are looking at Thomas Partey as one of their most cost-effective recruits for 2024. Barcelona, whose Sporting Director Deco admires the Ghana international, had previously attempted to sign him from Arsenal, but coach Mikel Arteta refused.

It will be intriguing to see if the Gunners will look to extend Partey’s contract before the January transfer window. If they won’t they’ll just have allowed him to negotiate a free transfer with Barcelona six months before he becomes a free agent, given how important he has already proven to be this season.

Peter Rix

