Heartbreak for Spain as Brazil Women secure 4-2 victory in Olympics Semi-Final Clash

In a tense semi-final showdown in Marseille, Spain’s Paris Olympics 2024 campaign came to a heartbreaking end, with a 4-2 defeat to Brazil. Arsenal Women’s Laia Codina and Mariona Caldentey, both key players for the Spanish side, started the match but were unable to help steer their team to victory.

Spain found themselves on the back foot early on, after an unfortunate own goal by Irene Paredes gifted Brazil the lead. Despite a spirited effort to claw back into the game, Spain faced further adversity just before halftime, when Gabi Portilho doubled Brazil’s advantage, leaving the Women’s World Cup champions with an uphill battle in the second half.

The Spanish side had several opportunities to find the back of the net but failed to capitalize. In the 71st minute, their hopes were further dashed as Adriana finished off a swift Brazilian counterattack, extending the lead to 3-0. Although a Brazilian own goal in the 85th minute briefly rekindled Spain’s hopes, Kerolin swiftly responded with a fourth goal, slipping the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs to make it 4-1.

With an unexpected 15 minutes of added time, Spain managed to score a late consolation goal through Salma Paralluelo, but it was too little, too late to alter the outcome.

Caldentey and Codina will now turn their focus to the bronze medal match, where Spain will face Germany on Friday, August 9, in Lyon. Kick-off 2PM UK.

Brazil will face Emily Fox’s USWNT in the Paris 2024 Olympics Final. The gold medal will be decided on Saturday, 10th August at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The match kicks off at 4PM UK.

Will you be watch the Olympics football? Do you think our Gunners can bring home gold & bronze?

Michelle M

