“Heartbroken” Arsenal star breaks silence after missing out on World Cup

Jurrien Timber has spoken out after injuries ended his hopes of representing the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, with the Arsenal defender expressing deep disappointment at the setback.

Timber has struggled with fitness issues in recent months, although he did return to action in the Champions League final, which was seen as an encouraging sign for Arsenal. Despite being named in the Netherlands’ final World Cup squad, questions had been raised about his match readiness due to limited game time.

World Cup setback confirmed

However, the defender has now been ruled out of the tournament after failing to recover from a fresh injury setback, with the Netherlands forced to make a change to their squad selection.

Missing a World Cup is a significant blow for any player, particularly one who had been looking to contribute on football’s biggest international stage.

Timber’s situation highlights the emotional toll that injuries can have on professional footballers, particularly when major tournaments are approaching, and the timing of setbacks can be particularly cruel for international footballers.

He has remained publicly composed, yet the disappointment surrounding the missed opportunity is evident given the significance of the competition, especially when opportunities at major tournaments are so rare.

Timber’s emotional response

The defender addressed his situation directly, as quoted by The Sun:

“Heartbroken to miss the World Cup.”

“Representing my country on the biggest stage is something I’ve always dreamed of, and it’s difficult to accept that injury has taken that opportunity away from me.”

“While this isn’t the path I had hoped for, I trust that God has a plan greater than the one I can see right now.”

“Wishing the boys all the best. Make the nation proud!”

His words reflect both disappointment and resilience as he prepares to support his teammates from afar despite his absence from the squad. It also underlines his determination to remain mentally strong during recovery.

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