Hector Bellerin and Arsenal considering parting ways

One of the most popular and longest-serving players at Arsenal is Hector Bellerin, but the beloved Spaniard might be leaving the Emirates this summer, reckons Football London.

Bellerin is one of the most senior players in the current Arsenal team and although his performances haven’t been as top-notch like it was before his last long-term injury, he is a player that is admired by the club’s fans.

The Spaniard has spent a long enough time in the Arsenal first-team setup to be considered one of the club’s leaders.

However, this is an important summer for both the club and the player and a decision on their relationship might have to be taken.

Bellerin is a transfer target for top European sides, most-notably, PSG.

The French side is looking for a new right-back and they think that Bellerin is the perfect target for them in that position.

Arsenal will ideally love to keep all their players, but the Spaniard is one of the few old members of their team whom they can sell for a good profit.

The report claims that the player is also considering if the latest rebuild will be more successful than the previous attempts or if he should leave for one of his suitors.

Keeping their relationship will be a good decision, but parting ways for a significant transfer fee will also not be a bad decision.