Hector Bellerin committed to remaining at Arsenal despite pay cut dispute

Arsenal doesn’t need to have any fear over losing Hector Bellerin this summer despite the Spaniard being at the middle of the pay cut dispute between the club and its players this season.

Arsenal asked their players to take a pay cut and save the team some money a few weeks back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t all smooth between the club and their stars with several of them fighting against the proposal.

Bellerin, who is the PFA representative at the club, was the corresponding party between both camps and the Spaniard felt like he was being used by both parties to achieve their goals reports ESPN.

It reportedly caused a strain in the relationship between players and club at the time, with many tipping some players to leave, including Bellerin.

However, ESPN is reporting that the Gunners don’t need to fear because the Spaniard isn’t thinking about leaving the Emirates any time soon.

Bellerin is one of the leaders of the team and he signed a six-and-half-year deal in 2016 which means the club still has an advantage if they are to negotiate his transfer with any other team.

This would come as a boost to Mikel Arteta who already had a number of position on his team to fill in the summer. He won’t want to lose another of his key players.