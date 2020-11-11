Hector Bellerin fully deserves first Spain call-up since 2016

Consistent run of form has resulted in a call up!

For the first time in four years our right back Hector Bellerin has been called up to the Spain national team for their upcoming internationals.

He will be available to play in a friendly against Holland and the nations league qualifier games against Germany, where he may come up against teammate Bernd Leno, and Switzerland where he will surely come up against teammate Granit Xhaka too.

Bellerin was omitted from the Spain national team ever since 2016, all good for Arsenal as risk to injury was low had he not travelled or played, but not so nice for the player himself as all players want to be called up and recognised in their national teams.

It is not a surprise he has been called up to the Spain team after his recent run of form though, showing that he deserves his place in that side. Hector is beginning to turn back into the player that he once was before his unfortunate injury. His defensive mindset seems to have returned and we are even seeing bursts of his pace and willingness to run down the flanks and put in crosses to the box.

If he can carry this form into the Spain squad then it surely won’t be too long before they continue to call him up based on form and ability, rather than because they have injuries and need replacements.

Although I hate players being called up to their national sides for fear of injury, I wish Hector all the best and I hope he can now begin to cement a place in the Spain national team as he seems to be doing for the Arsenal team at the moment.

The more he plays the better he will be and the better he gets the more that his confidence will begin to grow and the Hector of old will slowly but surely begin to return to action! Gooners?

Shenel Osman