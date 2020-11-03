Hector Bellerin is back to his very best form at last

Where has this new Hector Bellerin come from?

Over the past few Arsenal games, despite not having the best of results until Sunday, there have been many players that have stood out to me and that I have been excited by or pleased with their performances.

One of these players has been Hector Bellerin, whom since his injury, I would be the first person to admit that he didn’t impress me, and I thought his time at the club was coming to an end.

But in the last couple of games, his performances have seemed to have made him turn into the old style Bellerin that is coming out to play. I call it the old style only because is showing us what we know he is capable of.

He is making runs into the box, whipping in some quality crosses and he is using the pace that had so far been hidden since his return from injury, and add to that the defensive ability he has brought back into his game and I no longer feel nervous when watching him defend or go forward.

Hector Bellerin has clearly either added some more work to his game or has just found his form that he had long before he picked up that rather unfortunate injury.

The quality of the crosses he is putting in is even leading to some goals for the team and we have been looking for players like that. His cross like the one he set up for Aubameyang against Rapid Vienna when both boys came off the bench to combine for a goal and lead us to a win is slowly becoming a big part of his game it seems.

Whether it is down to him needing time to settle back after his injury, the competition he feels he now has in the team, seeing what Tierney is doing on the opposite flank or whether this is the true ability he has that we are now being blessed to see, I don’t know, but whatever it is long may it continue. Gooners?

Shenel Osman