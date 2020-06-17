Hector Bellerin makes new pledge as he continues his fine off-field work

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin arguably cares more about our world than most other professional players and he has joined a charity to continue his fine work.

The Spaniard had helped to raise some money during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and he continues to show his kind human nature.

His latest gesture is a pledge to plant 3,000 trees every time that Arsenal wins a game until the end of this season in collaboration with One Tree Planted.

Because of developments taking place around the world, tons of trees are being cut down daily around the globe and the Arsenal ace is looking to help with planting more trees.

He claimed that as a child, he enjoyed being around and planting trees while at his granddad’s place so the issue is one that interests him.

He claimed that he was inspired to join the movement after seeing the good work being done by One Tree Planted.

Bellerin said: “As a child growing up in Barcelona, I spent a lot of my with my grandad in his garden planting trees and playing in forests so it’s an issue very close to my heart.

“When I saw the great work that One Tree Planted do, not just the planting of the trees but within the communities as well, I knew it was something that I wanted to get involved in.

“I hope that by doing this and using my platform, others will see how important it is to look after our world and donate to a cause which really effects us all.”

For every @Arsenal game we win this season I will plant 3,000 trees to help combat the carbon emissions issues we have. Follow the link to learn more on how you can get involved by planting a tree with me @onetreeplanted 🌳https://t.co/mQSqqGc7R5 pic.twitter.com/d0J9OGa1jO — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 17, 2020