Hector Bellerin …. No deal agreed so “now he returns to Arsenal”

Arsenal loanee to return to the club

A number of players are set to arrive at the Emirates Stadium in the close season. Several reliable journalists have claimed that the Gunners will be busy in the summer.

But it’s not just through investment that will bring the players to Arsenal, it will also be the end of the loan term of some.

The Gunners currently have a whopping 23 players on a temporary stay away from the club. Some of the prominent names being William Saliba, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin.

While Saliba looks set to fight for his place in the North London’s team from next season and Maitland-Niles the complete opposite, Bellerin is the one who’s standing in the middle ground after the latest development.

💚💚💚 Esta es la historia de un futbolista cuyo padre soñaba con verlo jugar en el #RealBetis. Llegó, ganó una Copa del Rey y se enamoró para siempre de las trece barras. Puro Betis, oé. pic.twitter.com/Usjh20SwYa — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) May 15, 2022

Although both parties want a return of Bellerin to Spain, his tears on the pitch portray a different picture. Or maybe I’m reading into the situation too much?

Even the club’s president hinted at a no return. “Hector is a fantastic player and a very good person,” Betis president Angel Haro told Marca.

He continued, “It was a loan that we had from Arsenal, now he returns to Arsenal and from there, we’ll see. It is true that he has been very taken by life at Betis and that his parents are Betis supporters. Hopefully we will cross paths again.”

Gracias Papa por ser del Betis 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/jo19F8I152 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 24, 2022

Even Evening Standard claimed that both the clubs still haven’t talked about Bellerin’s permanent move to Los Verdiblancos.

The Spaniard has made 32 appearances for his boyhood club, helping them win the Copa Del Rey. It is clear that he has established himself as a fan favorite during his stay.

A permanent move makes sense for all parties, and I believe everyone should do everything in their power to get the deal over the line.

Yash Bisht