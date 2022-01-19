Hector Bellerin opens up on Arsenal’s performance in his absence

Hector Bellerin admits he is happy to see Arsenal perform very well, even in his absence.

The 26-year-old left the Emirates for Real Betis at the start of this campaign and Arsenal has not missed him.

The Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu as his replacement in the last transfer window, and the Japanese star has been a revelation.

Bellerin is currently at his boyhood club and seems to enjoy life in Spain with regular action.

He may have played his last game for the Gunners, but he is still following the club and reveals how delighted he is about its progress in a recent interview.

He tells Ian Wright’s Spotify podcast Wrighty’s House via The Daily Mail: ‘Arsenal are doing amazing and that makes me so happy. The player they got in my position – Tomiyasu – he is doing great. No hard feelings.

‘It is beautiful to see because I still watch every game and I want the guys to do well. It’s how football goes. You need to see when it is your time and when it is not.

‘I always said to the club if I leave this place I don’t want to leave you guys without anyone in my position or in a position when you guys can’t be in the best terms.’

It is refreshing to hear that our progress delights Bellerin even without him in the squad.

The Spaniard has spent much of his adult career at the Emirates and there was much hope that he would turn into a top player for Arsenal, sadly he did not.

He will likely not play for Arsenal again, but we wish him the best in his next career step and would always welcome him to the club as a visitor.