Hector Bellerin ready to part company with Arsenal in the summer

The Spaniard Hector Bellerin hass now been at Arsenal for ten years since Arsene Wenger poached him from the Barcelona youth team, but having made more than 200 appearances for the Gunners it looks like he is thinking of testing himself in a new environment.

According to an exclusive report on CBSSports, Bellerin was tempted by an offer from PSG last summer but is now ready to go through with the move in the next transfer window.

It would certainly make sense from the Arsenal point of view too, as the 25 year-old will have two years left on his Arsenal contract this summer, making this the optimal time to cash in on one of our most sale-able assets.

The gunners need money to continue Mikel Arteta’s rebuild of the Arsenal squad, and Bellerin may feel that he is not keen to wait around for the club to become great again when he has the chance to be guaranteed to win trophies at moneybags PSG, who are looking like good candidates to win the Champions League in the near future.

If the “sources” for CBS are correct, then surely Arsenal should be keeping tabs on possible replacements this summer, with Norwich’s Max Aarons and Tariq Lamptey of Brighton having been mentioned as possible targets.

Do you think that letting Bellerin leave this summer would be a sensible idea?