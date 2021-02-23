Hector Bellerin ready to part company with Arsenal in the summer

The Spaniard Hector Bellerin hass now been at Arsenal for ten years since Arsene Wenger poached him from the Barcelona youth team, but having made more than 200 appearances for the Gunners it looks like he is thinking of testing himself in a new environment.
According to an exclusive report on CBSSports, Bellerin was tempted by an offer from PSG last summer but is now ready to go through with the move in the next transfer window.
It would certainly make sense from the Arsenal point of view too, as the 25 year-old will have two years left on his Arsenal contract this summer, making this the optimal time to cash in on one of our most sale-able assets.
The gunners need money to continue Mikel Arteta’s rebuild of the Arsenal squad, and Bellerin may feel that he is not keen to wait around for the club to become great again when he has the chance to be guaranteed to win trophies at moneybags PSG, who are looking like good candidates to win the Champions League in the near future.
If the “sources” for CBS are correct, then surely Arsenal should be keeping tabs on possible replacements this summer, with Norwich’s Max Aarons and Tariq Lamptey of Brighton having been mentioned as possible targets.
Do you think that letting Bellerin leave this summer would be a sensible idea?
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
We should get at least £25m for him. Mind as well replace Cedric too.
Get Fabien Centonze and maybe Emerson from Barcelona? Both tough tackling RB’s who have gone under the radar.
Strange how he’s always linked with big teams IE Barca ,PSG ,but our own fans don’t rate him .
99.99% of rumors are completely made up.
@Dan kit
It’s because outsiders only know of your achievements while insiders know of both of your failures and achievements. It’s why Juve thought Ramsey is worth 400K while Arsenal fans debated whether or not he is worth 200K.
And the time is right for Hector to move on (overdue in fact).
Just one of the positions a quality upgrade is required.
However, we must bring in a clear IMPROVEMENT on what we have.
No more journeymen, looking for their last over-paid 3 year contract.
Someone akin to Lampty at Brighton would fit the bill.
I pray this is true. It wasn’t just Bellerin who was poor against City, but he looked so out of his depth. His runs off the ball were so poor as well, which didn’t help Pepe in the slightest. Constantly running inside, into traffic. Hardly any overlapping runs, thus creating the width.
He is one of our worst players. Always giving the ball away, can’t take throw ins, can’t cross, can’t defend, terrible movement! I still support Arteta, but it’s beyond frustrating why he keeps picking Bellerin over Cedric.
As we also know from Bellerin, there is such a thing as wanting to win too much. Clearly he does not have the correct mentality for top level competition.
Sell!!!!!!
Yes, sell and put Xhaka up for sale as well!
Bellerin’s main asset as he became an Arsenal regular was his speed.His positional sense and his defensive capabilities were always questionable at best but he often managed to sort himself out due to his ability to out-pace his opponents.
A series of injuries have now put pay to his one expedient method of recovery.Added to his fading speed an inability to cross and a carelessness with his general passing and we have someone who offers very little to the team other than his apparent market value.
A value which in the current market cannot be more than £15m given his age and despite the fact that he’s supposedly wanted by a couple of Europe’s elite.
Hopefully none of these supposed suitors take the time to watch back performances against City,Villa and Spurs to name but three.
When Cedric was being slated for playing fullback on his wrong side I couldn’t help but think how ineffective Bellerin is on his “right side”..
If anyone does want to genuinely pay good money for him I would sell him in an instant…
Unfortunately…as we know…most clearly visible team frailties don’t seem to be noticed by Arteta and his coaching staff.