Hector Bellerin reveals why he decided to leave Arsenal this summer

Hector Bellerin has spoken about his transfer from Arsenal to Real Betis and revealed why he left the Gunners.

The Spaniard has been on Arsenal’s books for the last 10 seasons after they signed him as a 16-year-old from Barcelona.

He broke into their first team and became one of their most important players in recent seasons.

He lost his place in the team to Calum Chambers towards the end of last season and he was linked with a move away from the Gunners for much of the last transfer window.

PSG and Inter Milan are two clubs who reportedly wanted to sign him, but they moved for other options, eventually.

The Gunners had to send him on loan to Betis late into the transfer window because he was unsettled and had told them he wanted to leave.

He has spoken about joining the Seville club and he claims he moved there because they are his father’s favourite team.

He said via Sevilla ABC: “Being able to make my father happy with a dream that is his, and fulfilling it for him, makes me very excited.

“It is a feeling my father has instilled since I was little. As a child I was a bit of a turncoat, but he forced me to wear the Betis shirt.”