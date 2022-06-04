Hector Bellerin still set to leave Arsenal with Serie A now a possible destination

Hector Bellerin could move to Serie A in the summer as the defender struggles to get his dream move back to Real Betis.

The full-back spent this season on loan at his childhood club, and he did well.

He helped them win a trophy, and we expected him to join them permanently, but the finances required to keep him is a problem.

The Spanish side is now facing competition from Roma, with Jose Mourinho hoping to work with the defender.

Calciomercato claims the Italians need a new right-back, and now they see Bellerin as one player that can help them fill that void in the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin did well at Betis, and that should help Arsenal sell him in this transfer window.

It would be ideal for him to remain in Seville with Betis, but we are not obligated to allowing him join a certain club.

The team that eventually signs him would be the club that pays the most money to add him to their squad.

Because he would not get enough playing time if he stays, it is almost guaranteed that he will leave Arsenal before this transfer window closes.