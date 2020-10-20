Hector Bellerin – where has it all gone wrong?

Our once trusted right back, has it appears, fallen on hard times.

Hector Bellerin has not really fulfilled his full potential at Arsenal, despite showing glimpses, he has failed over recent seasons to remain consistent and a real threat down our right-hand side. The attacking prowess he once possessed, and the runs he used to make on the right wing has also disappeared into thin air causing him problems.

Over the years he has had his fair share of injuries, but if you want to get back to being the best you have to work for it, something which although Bellerin has done, to get back from injury and back into the first team, he has not put that work into his performances. His lack of intensity, defensive ability and attacking flair on the right has even led to him being dropped from the Spanish national side.

He is still only 25 years old, but this is the time he should be really cementing himself into our side and I fail to see how he will do that. He has not been the same since his latest injury. There used to be a time I felt confident when he was at right back, but now I feel nothing but nerves and worry that he is not able to defend. When he tries to run forward it seems as though the pace that he was well known for is no longer there, and at the age he is at, surely it is a worry because he is still young and should still have some sort of pace. But being out for that period of time seems to have taken away his footballing brain, because now when he has the ball, he does not know what to do with it.

I hope Hector finds the form that was once going to make him one of the best right backs in the world, because the confidence is lacking, and he needs nothing more than to get back to where we know he can.

Gooners has Bellerin’s time come to an end at Arsenal?

Shenel Osman