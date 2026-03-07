“He’d be better off” Pundit responds to Fabian Hurzeler’s Arsenal comments

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler accused Arsenal of time-wasting and not wanting to play football during their midweek meeting. The Seagulls boss was clearly frustrated with the way the match unfolded, particularly after Arsenal took an early lead and focused on protecting their advantage for the remainder of the contest.

Even before the fixture began, Hürzeler had voiced concerns about what he described as Arsenal’s tendency to slow the game down. His frustration became visible on the touchline during the match, where he was animated as he reacted to several moments he believed involved time wasting. Arsenal, however, appeared comfortable with their approach and ultimately secured victory after maintaining their lead until the final whistle.

Brighton Frustrated by Arsenal Approach

Brighton players also showed signs of frustration as the match progressed. The Gunners were accused of deliberately slowing the tempo, particularly during restarts, in an effort to prevent the Seagulls from building momentum. Arsenal’s tactical discipline ensured Brighton were rarely able to express themselves freely or create sustained pressure.

During the game, Hürzeler was seen instructing Piero Hincapie to “play football” when the defender prepared to take a throw-in. The moment highlighted the Brighton manager’s irritation with the pace of the game and the perceived tactics used by the visitors to manage the match situation.

Shearer Responds to Complaints

Following the match, Hürzeler continued to criticise Arsenal’s tactics. However, former England striker Alan Shearer suggested the Brighton manager should instead focus on improving his own team’s performances. As reported by the Metro, Shearer said, “The Arsenal fans won’t give a damn what he thinks, won’t give a damn how Arsenal perform, as long as they go out and win that game. Arsenal fans would have watched that game and enjoyed it and enjoyed the result. He [Hurzeler] wouldn’t because his team are not doing as well as they should do. They’ve won three in 16… he’d be better off concentrating on his own team rather than any other team.”

Shearer’s comments underline the reality that results often take priority over style, particularly in tightly contested matches where tactical discipline can be decisive.