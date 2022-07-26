‘He’d suit Liverpool perfectly’ Arsenal man is told to join the Reds

Ex-Liverpool man Glen Johnson has identified Bukayo Saka as one player who can make an impact at his former club.

Saka has emerged as one of the finest attackers in England and several clubs want to add him to their squad.

The England international has continued to impress in Mikel Arteta’s team and this means his potential suitors have more reasons to sign him.

Liverpool and Manchester City are believed to hold an interest in his signature, and they are the two biggest clubs in England right now.

Johnson has watched Saka closely, and he insists the winger will slot in seamlessly at Liverpool.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I’d like to see Bukayo Saka go to Liverpool.

‘He’d suit Liverpool perfectly.

‘But he’s playing well for Arsenal, and he clearly enjoys being there. He’s obviously a good lad, and you can see that from the way he interacts with other players.

‘He’s still super young so maybe a few more years at Arsenal would work too. As long as he continues to stamp his authority there, then the big teams are still going to want to sign him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is leading our current rebuild and we cannot lose him now. It is natural and expected that all the top clubs want him.

However, it is an opportunity for us to prove we mean business and will not allow him to leave for any fee.

We need to hand him a new long-term deal to send an obvious message to his suitors that he is not for sale.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids